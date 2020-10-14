McKenzie secured all four of his targets in Tuesday night's loss to the Titans, albeit for just seven yards. One of the catches did go for a three-yard-touchdown.

The pass probably traveled about three inches, as McKenzie scored on one of his patented jet sweeps. He's a clear sixth or seventh in the passing game, though he did see a few extra looks Tuesday with John Brown out with a knee injury. McKenzie remains a non-fantasy option even with the occasional score, though we imagine he helped a few Brown owners in need of an emergency pickup Tuesday night due to the latter's late scratch.