McKenzie ran twice for two yards, including a seven-yard TD run, in Sunday's win over the Packers. He caught his only target for eight yards.

The touchdown obviously saved his line for those that started McKenzie . He remains fourth or fifth in the pecking order, as tight end Dawson Knox and McKenzie are involved in a modest set of play calls while the bulk of the offense runs through Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis and Devin Singletary, plus any designed runs for quarterback Josh Allen. McKenzie has already scored four times this campaign, so he's not the worst option in the world if you're fighting the bye week blues, but he'll likely be a hit-or-miss fantasy option for most of the season.