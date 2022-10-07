McKenzie, who logged a limited practice session Thursday, remains in concussion protocol, per coach Sean McDermott, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports.

McDermott noted that McKenzie is in a day-by-day process ahead of Sunday's game against the Steelers, though Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com relays that the Bills' slot man shed his red (non-contact) jersey at Friday's practice. While that's encouraging, the team's upcoming injury report will add further context with regard to McKenzie's Week 5 status. If he's out or limited this weekend, Khalil Shakir would be in line for added snaps behind top wideouts Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.