McKenzie rushed four times for 22 yards and a touchdown while catching four of seven targets for 47 yards in Sunday's 27-23 loss to the Jets.

McKenzie got some looks as a rusher and made the most of those opportunities after both LeSean McCoy (hamstring) and Chris Ivory (shoulder) were forced out by injuries. His longest run was a 15-yarder, which also culminated in a touchdown late in the first quarter. Should both McCoy and Ivory sit out against the Lions in Week 15, McKenzie would likely steal a few carries from Marcus Murphy.