Bills' Isaiah McKenzie: Snags two passes
McKenzie caught two of three targets for 11 total yards during Sunday's 31-21 win over Miami.
The three targets and 21 offensive snaps represented season-highs for McKenzie in Buffalo's first game since Zay Jones was traded to Oakland. If this is the extent of McKenzie's expanded role with Jones out of town, the future doesn't look promising. Depending on Duke Williams' (shoulder) status for Sunday, McKenzie may have an even larger role against the Eagles' 27th-ranked pass defense, but if he couldn't do much against the winless Dolphins, a big day against Philadelphia seems unlikely.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 8 Waivers: Injury replacements
With big-names dealing with injuries, there's no shortage of options on the waiver wire in...
-
Scouting the top waiver RBs
There are plenty of running backs worth targeting on waivers in Week 8, and CBS Sports NFL...
-
Injury reaction: Kerryon Johnson on IR
Kerryon Johnson's season looks likely to end again with a knee injury and a trip to IR. Here's...
-
Week 8 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Trade fallout: New No. 1s for DEN, SF
The 49ers acquire Emmanuel Sanders from the Broncos to fill a glaring need on a 6-0 team. Here's...