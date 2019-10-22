McKenzie caught two of three targets for 11 total yards during Sunday's 31-21 win over Miami.

The three targets and 21 offensive snaps represented season-highs for McKenzie in Buffalo's first game since Zay Jones was traded to Oakland. If this is the extent of McKenzie's expanded role with Jones out of town, the future doesn't look promising. Depending on Duke Williams' (shoulder) status for Sunday, McKenzie may have an even larger role against the Eagles' 27th-ranked pass defense, but if he couldn't do much against the winless Dolphins, a big day against Philadelphia seems unlikely.