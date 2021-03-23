McKenzie has re-signed with the Bills, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.
McKenzie is strictly a role player, but he's become an excellent chess piece in Brian Daboll's high-powered offense. McKenzie surprisingly had five receiving touchdowns last season after having only one in his previous four years of NFL action. The Bills are plenty set in terms of starting wideouts between Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley and Emmanuel Sanders, but McKenzie will fulfill a similar role in 2021. With return specialist Andre Roberts off to Houston, McKenzie could see more time in the return game.
