McKenzie secured seven of nine targets for 76 yards and a touchdown and rushed once for six yards in the Bills' 21-19 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

McKenzie was one of several Bills players to exit the game at one point due to heat-related issues, but he returned and made the catch in what turned out to be Buffalo's final play before time ran out. McKenzie had only a pair of receptions apiece in the first two games, but he tied Stefon Diggs (lower body cramps) for second in catches on the afternoon. The versatile veteran could have a key role again in Week 4 on the road against the high-octane Ravens.