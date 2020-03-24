Play

McKenzie re-signed with the Bills on Tuesday, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

McKenzie served as Buffalo's No. 3 wide receiver for parts of last season, but he'll be no higher than No. 4 after the team traded for Stefon Diggs. With John Brown and Cole Beasley locking down the other top-three spots, McKenzie will be left to compete against Duke Williams, Robert Foster and Andre Roberts for depth jobs.

