Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Monday that McKenzie is still in concussion protocol, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

McKenzie logged back-to-back limited sessions ahead of Week 5 but was ultimately inactive for the team's win over the Steelers. He's expected to return to full practices ahead of Week 6 after shedding his non-contact jersey during Friday's practice, but his status for Sunday's matchup against Kansas City remains unclear.