McKenzie led the Bills in receiving Thursday, catching both of his targets for 62 yards in the win over the Colts.

That consisted of a 38-yard gain and a 24-yarder from the speedy little guy. McKenzie seems to be on the bubble for a roster spot with the top five just about set, barring injury -- John Brown, Zay Jones, Cole Beasley, Robert Foster and Andre Roberts. If the Bills are to keep a sixth guy, it looks like Ray-Ray McCloud has been the one turning heads all summer, but McKenzie probably sent a few of those looks his way with the two big gainers Thursday.