Bills' Isaiah McKenzie: Suffers toe injury in practice
Coach Sean McDermott confirmed that McKenzie suffered a toe injury during Thursday's practice and was unable to finish the session, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.
The early departure from the session will likely result in McKenzie being listed as a limited practice participant, but perhaps of greater significance is that the wideout is slated to undergo further evaluation. That hints at the possibility of McKenzie's injury being something that could sideline him for Sunday's game against the Jets, a scenario that would open up more opportunities for lightly used rookie Ray-Ray McCloud.
More News
-
Bills' Isaiah McKenzie: Injures toe in practice•
-
Bills' Isaiah McKenzie: Sent to sideline Thursday•
-
Bills' Isaiah McKenzie: Another solid effort in loss•
-
Bills' Isaiah McKenzie: Buffalo's Swiss Army knife•
-
Bills' Isaiah McKenzie: Instant return option•
-
Bills' Isaiah McKenzie: Picked up by Buffalo•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 injury updates
We've got a slew of big-name players on the injury report for Week 14, so we're diving deep...
-
Things to know for Week 14
Heath Cummings has eight things you need to know for the first round of the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...