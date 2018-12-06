Coach Sean McDermott confirmed that McKenzie suffered a toe injury during Thursday's practice and was unable to finish the session, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

The early departure from the session will likely result in McKenzie being listed as a limited practice participant, but perhaps of greater significance is that the wideout is slated to undergo further evaluation. That hints at the possibility of McKenzie's injury being something that could sideline him for Sunday's game against the Jets, a scenario that would open up more opportunities for lightly used rookie Ray-Ray McCloud.