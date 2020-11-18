McKenzie caught his lone target for two yards, also throwing a 12-yard touchdown pass to Josh Allen during Sunday's 32-30 loss to Arizona.

McKenzie took a reverse-right from Allen with 6:30 to go in the first quarter, throwing the ball back across formation to his quarterback for a catch-and-run that resulted in Buffalo's first points of the afternoon. The Georgia product has just one outing with more than 25 receiving yards on the season, but as evidenced Sunday, he serves a notable gadget role within the Bills' offense. McKenzie now has three scores in 2020, including TDs in back-to-back games, as Buffalo heads into its Week 11 bye.