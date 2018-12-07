McKenzie (toe) practiced on a limited basis Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets.

McKenzie wasn't able to put in full work in the Bills' final session of the week after injuring himself a day earlier. The 5-foot-7 speedster is expected to step in as the Bills' No. 2 or 3 receiver over the final quarter of the season with Kelvin Benjamin and Andre Holmes out of town, but he'll miss out at least one chance to seize the opportunity if he isn't able to rally in time for Sunday. The fact that he was able to practice in some fashion Friday is probably a good sign, however.