When asked if McKenzie, who left practice early Saturday with an undisclosed injury, would be available for Week 1 action, GM Brandon Beane noted Thursday "we'll see," Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

The report relays that Beane added that McKenzie figures to push to play in the contest, but the wide receiver's status is nonetheless something to monitor leading up the Bills' season opener against the Rams on Sept. 8. If McKenzie ends up limited or out in the contest, Jamison Crowder would be in line to see added reps in the slot for the team, alongside top wideouts Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis.