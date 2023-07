Sternberger signed a one-year deal with the Bills on Tuesday.

Sternberger will now officially head to Buffalo for the 2023 season, after it was first reported that he was supposed to sign there on Monday. The 27-year-old has caught just 12 passes (16 targets) for 114 yards and a touchdown in 18 games throughout his four-year career and will likely be competing for a depth spot behind Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid.