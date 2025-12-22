Hawes caught both of his targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Browns.

The rookie from Georgia Tech logged 32 offensive snaps and played more than Dalton Kincaid (19 snaps), but that was likely a product of Buffalo's run-heavy game script while playing from ahead during Sunday's win. Hawes has now caught 15 of 18 targets for 187 yards and three touchdowns across 15 appearances this season. He's expected to remain a depth option in the Bills' tight-end corps in the Week 17 matchup against the Eagles.