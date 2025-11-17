Hawes wasn't targeted in the Bills' win over the Bucs on Sunday.

With Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) sidelined, Dawon Knox played 77 percent of the offensive snaps and caught one of three targets for 23 yards. Hawes played 34 percent of the snaps on offense but failed to draw a target from Josh Allen. The fifth-round rookie tight end has eight catches for 113 yards and two touchdowns on 11 targets across 10 games this season.