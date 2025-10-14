Hawes went without a target while playing 31 of the Bills' 57 snaps on offense in Monday's 24-14 loss to the Falcons.

With fellow tight end Dalton Kincaid (oblique) inactive for the first time in 2025, Hawes played a season-high 54 percent of the Bills' offensive snaps. However, the uptick in playing time didn't translate to any looks in the passing game for Hawes, with Dawson Knox drawing both of the targets on the night among Buffalo tight ends. Through his first six games, Hawes has produced a 4-54-1 receiving line on four targets.