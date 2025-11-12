Hawes secured one of two targets for 26 yards and a touchdown during Buffalo's loss to the Dolphins in Week 10.

Hawes scored his second touchdown of the season versus Miami, a contest that saw top tight end Dalton Kincaid (hamstring) depart early due to injury. With Kincaid reportedly now week-to-week, Hawes appears primed to benefit from increased opportunities on offense alongside Dawson Knox, beginning Sunday at home against the Buccaneers.