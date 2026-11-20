Hawes (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Hawes practice reps during Week 11 prep were limited by a shoulder injury, which he may have picked up during the Bills' Week 10 win over the Jets. Dalton Kincaid (thumb) is listed as doubtful, so that leaves Dawson Knox and Keleki Latu as the two healthy tight ends on the Bills' 53-man roster heading into the weekend. If Hawes is cleared to play, then he would operate as the TE2 behind Knox in the event that Kincaid is inactive.