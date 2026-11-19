Hawes (shoulder) was a late addition to Wednesday's injury report, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News.

It is unclear whether Hawes suffered his shoulder injury during last Sunday's win over the Jets or if the issue occurred late in Wednesday's practice. Hawes' eligibility for Week 11 against the Dolphins will likely be decided during the Thursday and Friday prep sessions. The 25-year-old will need to upgrade to a full participant by Friday's practice to avoid any injury designation ahead of Sunday's contest.