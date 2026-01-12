Bills' Jackson Hawes: No targets in wild-card win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hawes wasn't targeted during Sunday's 27-24 wild-card game win over the Jaguars.
Hawes played 35 percent of offensive snaps compared to 48 percent for Dawson Knox and 44 percent for Dalton Kincaid. Despite the similar playing time, Hawes was far less involved in the passing game, as each of Buffalo's other two tight ends notched three catches. Hawes will continue to fill a depth role in the AFC divisional round against the Broncos.
