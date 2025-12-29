Bills' Jackson Hawes: No targets Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hawes wasn't targeted while playing 21 of the Bills' 73 offensive snaps during Sundays' 13-12 loss to the Eagles.
Hawes operated as the Bills' No. 2 tight end during Sunday's loss, playing behind Dawson Knox (5-30-0) while Dalton Kincaid (knee) was sidelined. However, this didn't translate to an increase in production, as Hawes wasn't targeted in Week 17. Across 16 appearances this season, the rookie from Georgia Tech has caught 15 of 18 targets for 187 yards and three touchdowns. He's expected to remain a depth option in Buffalo's TE room in the Week 18 matchup against the Jets.
