Bills' Jackson Hawes: One catch in blowout win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hawes caught his only target for no gain during Sunday's 35-8 win versus the Jets.
As usual, Hawes was used only sparingly in the passing game in Week 18, trailing in targets at tight end behind both Keleki Latu (3) and Dawson Knox (2). Hawes's 22 snaps at tight end were second on the team to Latu's 48, but that was likely due to Buffalo's decision to rest some of its more valuable players. In the Wild Card Round at Jacksonville and potentially beyond, the Bills will probably continue to lean on Hawes as part of a committee at tight end along with Knox and 2023 first-rounder Dalton Kincaid, with Hawes deployed primarily in-line.
More News
-
Bills' Jackson Hawes: No targets Sunday•
-
Bills' Jackson Hawes: Catches two passes vs. Cleveland•
-
Bills' Jackson Hawes: Catches clutch touchdown pass•
-
Bills' Jackson Hawes: Targeted once in win•
-
Bills' Jackson Hawes: Fails to catch pass in Week 11 win•
-
Bills' Jackson Hawes: Hits paydirt in loss to Miami•