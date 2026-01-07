Hawes caught his only target for no gain during Sunday's 35-8 win versus the Jets.

As usual, Hawes was used only sparingly in the passing game in Week 18, trailing in targets at tight end behind both Keleki Latu (3) and Dawson Knox (2). Hawes's 22 snaps at tight end were second on the team to Latu's 48, but that was likely due to Buffalo's decision to rest some of its more valuable players. In the Wild Card Round at Jacksonville and potentially beyond, the Bills will probably continue to lean on Hawes as part of a committee at tight end along with Knox and 2023 first-rounder Dalton Kincaid, with Hawes deployed primarily in-line.