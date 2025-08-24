Hawes brought in his only target for eight yards in the Bills' 23-19 preseason win over the Buccaneers on Saturday night.

The rookie fifth-round pick got on the board for the first time this preseason after failing to come up with either of his two targets in the first two preseason contests. Hawes' minimal participation in the passing game to date is likely to be mimicked during the regular season, as Hawes profiles as the blocker of a tight-end room that's headlined by Dalton Kincaid and Dawson Knox.