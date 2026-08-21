Hawes drew some praise from Josh Allen for his pass-catching skills Thursday, Alex Brasky of SI.com reports.

"Everyone thinks of Jackson as the blocking tight end," Allen said. "He has some nuance to his receiving game. His hands are better than people give him credit for. He stays quiet, makes plays." Across 17 regular-season appearances last season, Hawes played 487 offensive snaps and was asked to block on 384 of those. On 103 routes, Hawes caught 16 of his 19 targets for 187 yards and three touchdowns. While Allen credited Hawes for his receiving acumen, the tight end isn't expected to be a featured player in the Buffalo passing game this season.