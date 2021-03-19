Hollister is signing a one-year contract with the Bills, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Hollister had a few weeks of fantasy relevance in 2019 after injuries cleared out Seattle's TE depth, but he's otherwise been a backup for most of his pro career. The 27-year-old will at least have a shot to earn playing time in Buffalo, where Dawson Knox is the returning starter at what's arguably the weakest position on an otherwise excellent roster. Knox is bigger, faster and younger, but Hollister arguably has better hands and a better feel for route-running.
