Bills' Jake Fisher: Shedding weight rapidly
Fisher said he is down to 268 pounds and is aiming for the low 260s as he transitions to tight end, Mark Gaughan of The Buffalo News reports.
With Fisher making the switch from tackle to tight end, a position he said he is much more passionate about playing, he has had to go from over 300 pounds to 260. He has made remarkable progress of the last few months and appears to be close to his goal weight a couple months out of training camp.
