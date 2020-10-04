site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bills' Jake Fromm: Sitting out Week 4
Fromm (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Fromm has yet to see the field this season and that won't change in Week 4 with him inactive. Matt Barkley will serve as the backup for Josh Allen on Sunday.
