Bills' Jake Fromm: Snagged by Buffalo in fifth round

The Bills selected Fromm in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 167th overall.

The Bills had a need at backup quarterback behind Josh Allen, even with Matt Barkley still under contract for 2020, and Fromm offers the team developmental upside at the position. The Georgia product was knocked for his modest size (6-foot-2, 219 pounds), arm strength and athleticism in the pre-draft processes, but he showcased significant talent during his three-year starting career at Georgia. It's somewhat of a surprise that Fromm fell all the way to the fifth round, considering his touted ability to read the field and his record of success with the Bulldogs, but as a result he'll get the benefit of developing as a backup in Buffalo, which boasts a solid O-line and receiver corps.