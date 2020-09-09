Fromm did not practice with his teammates Wednesday as part of a planned social distancing schedule, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Nothing is wrong with Fromm, but the Bills' major fear -- which is the same as a lot of other teams -- is that an entire quarterbacks room would be ineligible if COVID-19 makes its way though the group and the team would be forced to start an emergency (and unprepared) quarterback in a given week. The Bills and a lot of other teams plan on doing this periodically so someone like Fromm would likely be virus-free should the team's top two quarterbacks not be cleared to play.