Bills' Jake Fromm: Won't suit up Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Fromm (coach's decision) is inactive for Tuesday's game versus the Titans.
As the third quarterback, Fromm hasn't suited up for a game yet this season, as he's been a healthy scratch instead. Matt Barkley will continue to back up Josh Allen.
