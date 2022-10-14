Kumerow (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Kansas City, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

Isaiah McKenzie will likely be back from a concussion, while rookie Khalil Shakir proved he was ready for the NFL game last week, so the Bills are somewhat covered for what could be a high-scoring battle with the Chiefs. Kumerow will have two weeks to get heathy, as the Bills have a bye in Week 7 before resuming play in a primetime Week 8 matchup against the Packers, Kumerow's previous team.