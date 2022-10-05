Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Kumerow (ankle) won't practice Wednesday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.
Kumerow was ruled out for Week 4 after suffering a high-ankle sprain in the first half of the team's Week 3 loss to the Dolphins and is trending towards another absence in Week 5. The Bills' wideout depth is banged up heading into Sunday's matchup against the Steelers, leaving rookie fifth-round pick Khalil Shakir as the only wideout not listed on the injury report behind Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.