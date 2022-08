Kumerow returned to practice Tuesday after missing time over the last week due to soreness, Grace Heidinger of the Bills' official site reports.

With the Bills adding Jamison Crowder and Tavon Austin in free agency and drafting Boise State's Khalil Shakir in April, Kumerow has some work to do to land a roster spot. At least he'll be able to resume that quest in training camp with apparently full health.