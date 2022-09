Kumerow (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Jay Skurski of The Buffalo News reports.

Kumerow suffered a high-ankle sprain in the first half of the team's loss to the Dolphins in Week 3, and as expected, he'll miss at least one more contest due to the injury. The Wisconsin-Whitewater product's next opportunity to suit up will come in Week 5 against the Steelers.