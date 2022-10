Kumerow (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Kumerow sustained a high-ankle sprain in the Bills' Week 3 loss to the Dolphins and will be unavailable for a second consecutive game. Jamison Crowder (ankle) will also be out, so it's possible that Khalil Shakir takes on an increased role for Buffalo.