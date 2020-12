The Bills signed Kumerow to the active roster from the practice squad Wednesday, Maddy Glab of the team's official site reports.

Kumerow has been a practice squad elevation for Buffalo's last three games, and he's shown enough for the team to now sign him to the active roster. The 28-year-old wideout hasn't yet been targeted this season, and he's mostly played on special teams in three appearances, but the placement of John Brown (ankle) on IR could allow him more opportunities.