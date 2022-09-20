Kumerow caught two of three targets for 50 yards in Monday's win over the Titans.

Kumerow actually saw the most action of any Bills receiver, though this was due more to the blowout nature of the game. Still, with Gabe Davis out with an ankle injury, this game showed that Kumerow is ahead of rookie Khalil Shakir in the pecking order. With Isaiah McKenzie and Jamison Crowder being more inclined for the slot role, the 6-foot-4 Kumerow seems to be the preferred outside choice whenever Stefon Diggs or Davis can't be on the field. Aaron Rodgers always vouched for Kumerow during his Green Bay days, and he seems to have earned the trust from Josh Allen as well during their three years together in Buffalo.