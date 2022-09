Kumerow (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's contest against the Dolphins, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Kumerow suffered an ankle injury during the first half of Sunday's game against Miami, and he isn't expected to return. He'll have an opportunity to suit up next Sunday against the Ravens, while the Bills will roll with Stefon Diggs, Gabe Davis, Isaiah McKenzie and Jamison Crowder for the rest of Sunday's contest against the Dolphins.