The Bills signed Virgil to a reserve/future contract Tuesday.

Virgil caught on with the Bills' practice squad in late August after failing to make the Broncos' 53-man roster at the end of training camp. He was signed to Buffalo's active roster Nov. 8, and after being waived Dec. 14 he was signed back to the practice squad. He ended up playing in seven regular-season games and spent most of his time on special teams, though he did not show up in the box score otherwise. The 26-year-old wide receiver out of Appalachian State will be on the Bills' 90-man roster when the new league year starts March 12, which will allow him to participate in OTAs, minicamp and training camp ahead of the 2025 campagin.