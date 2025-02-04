Ingram recorded 24 total tackles (16 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and four passes defended, with two interceptions, over 17 regular-season games in 2024.

Ingram had played just 50 defensive snaps across five regular-season games during his first two seasons in the NFL. However, the third-year pro from Buffalo played a career-high 202 defensive snaps in 2024, setting personal bests in tackles, sacks, passes defended and interceptions. He nabbed two picks in the Bills' Week 2 win over the Dolphins, one of which he returned for a touchdown, despite playing just 31 percent of the team's defensive snaps. Ingram remains under contract through the 2025 season, so he's likely to return as the Bills' top reserve slot corner. There's also a chance he'll have the opportunity to compete for a starting role, with one of Buffalo's top outside cornerbacks, Rasul Douglas, set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.