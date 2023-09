Cook missed Thursday's practice due to a personal matter, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Per Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com, Cook missed the practice due to the birth of his child. We'll check back on Friday to see if the running back returns to practice for the Bills' final session ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders. In the team's Week 2 win over the Raiders, Cook carried 17 times for 123 yards and caught four passes for 36 yards.