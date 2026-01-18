Cook rushed 24 times for 117 yards and brought in two of three targets for 24 yards in the Bills' 33-30 divisional-round overtime loss to the Broncos on Saturday. He also lost a fumble.

Cook put together an impressive day on the ground against an elite defense, finishing with his 10th 100-yard performance since the start of the regular season and bouncing back in noteworthy fashion from his 46-yard effort versus the Jaguars in Sunday's wild-card victory. Cook's second-quarter lost fumble had a significant impact, however, as it came at the Broncos' 30-yard line and eventually led to a Denver touchdown. The disappointing team outcome aside, Cook's productive day Saturday was a fitting cap to what had been a career-best regular season, one where he won the NFL rushing yardage title with 1,621 yards while averaging 5.2 yards per carry, scored 12 rushing touchdowns, and generated a 33-291-2 line on 40 targets while committing six fumbles, losing three, across 17 games.