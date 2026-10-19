Cook rushed 22 times for 95 yards and a touchdown and brought in all three targets for 58 yards in the Bills' 33-30 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

Cook put together productive runs throughout the afternoon, and he added a 26-yard reception as part of an impressive day as a pass catcher. The standout running back extended his streak of games with at least one rushing touchdown to five as well, crossing the goal line from three yards out with 4:43 remaining in the contest. Cook has mustered between 75 and 154 rushing yards in the last five games after opening the season with a modest 57-yard showing on the ground against the Texans, and he's already amassed 716 scrimmage yards over six games going into a Week 8 home showdown on Sunday, Nov. 1, against the Ravens following a Week 7 bye.