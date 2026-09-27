Cook rushed 24 times for 154 yards and a touchdown and failed to bring in his only target in the Bills' 24-16 win over the Chargers on Sunday. He also lost a fumble.

Although neither offense looked anywhere close to cohesive as a whole, Cook was a rare exception. The star running back delivered another dominant performance on the ground despite his day getting off on the wrong foot, as he lost a fumble on the first play from scrimmage and saw the Chargers parlay it into a touchdown. Cook's longest run of the day was a relatively modest 23 yards, meaning he consistently ripped off chunk gains against the Chargers defense. Cook also went in for his second touchdown of the season at a critical juncture in the fourth quarter, extending a 17-13 Bills lead with a three-yard run. Cook has quickly amassed 346 rushing yards at 6.0 yards per carry over his first three games, affording him an abundance of momentum heading into a Week 4 divisional home showdown against the Patriots next Sunday.