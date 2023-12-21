Cook (illness) returned to practice Thursday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.
Cook sat out Wednesday's session, but the running back's return to practice a day later puts him on the path to being available Saturday against the Chargers. Buffalo's looming injury report will clarify Cook's participation level Thursday, as well as his Week 16 game status.
