Cook (personal) returned to practice Friday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Per Patrick Warren of the Bills' official site, Cook missed practice Thursday as he welcomed the birth of his daughter. With Cook back on the field Friday, the running is on track to lead Buffalo's backfield Sunday against the Commanders. In the team's 38-10 Week 2 win over the Raiders, the 2022 second-rounder logged 17 carries for 123 yards and caught four passes for 36 yards.