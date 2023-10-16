Cook took 14 carries for 71 yards and was not targeted as a receiver in Sunday's 14-9 win over the Giants.

Cook bounced back from his negative rushing day against the Jaguars in London last week to lead the Bills in touches and backfield production against the Giants. The 23-year-old produced a stat line Sunday nearly identical to the 14.0 carries and 74.0 yards he averaged over his first four games, confirming his status as Buffalo's lead back survived the overseas dud. Now back on track, Cook will look to continue his breakout campaign against the Patriots next Sunday.