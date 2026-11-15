Cook rushed 18 times for 157 yards and a touchdown but didn't catch his only target in Sunday's 31-12 win over the Jets.

Buffalo relied primarily on its ground game in the lopsided victory, as Cook's 74-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter provided the cherry on top after a pair of one-yard Josh Allen rushing scores helped the Bills pull away. Cook extended his touchdown streak to eight games by scoring his ninth rushing TD over that span. He has topped 100 scrimmage yards in all but one game during this productive stretch, bouncing back effectively after being held to 69 scoreless yards by the Texans in the season opener. Cook has a nice opportunity to keep rolling in Week 11, when the 8-1 Bills host the 1-8 Dolphins.